Why Is Palantir Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock is trading at slightly elevated levels on Wednesday.

The upward movement follows a Tuesday announcement detailing two separate strategic initiatives: a sovereign artificial intelligence partnership with Nvidia Corp and an expanded commercial agreement with Surf Air Mobility Inc.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.39% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.15%.

Strategic Sovereign AI Collaboration With Nvidia

The partnership with Nvidia focuses on delivering an intelligent engine to run Nvidia AI and Nemotron open models in sovereign environments, targeting U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure.

The collaboration integrates Nvidia’s AI platform with Palantir’s AIP, Ontology, Foundry and Apollo products.

"Combining Palantir infrastructure with Nvidia’s AI and Nemotron models will allow the U.S. government to unleash the full power of LLMs while removing the underlying security risks," said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, added, "Palantir’s Nemotron-powered intelligent engine shows how open models can strengthen America’s leadership in AI."

Expanded Commercial Aviation Partnership

Palantir also expanded its commercial partnership with Surf Air Mobility, committing additional engineering and go-to-market resources to accelerate SurfOS development. The system utilizes Palantir’s AIP and Foundry.

"With Foundry and AIP powering SurfOS, we see a clear opportunity to build and define the central operating system for the future of aviation and air mobility," said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir.

Financial Context And Market Outlook

The stock gains come amid a challenging year-to-date period for the company, with shares down 30.50% at $116.67.

This follows a strong first quarter where Palantir posted revenue of $1.63 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.54 billion.

Additionally, ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry previously disclosed he has shorted Palantir, alongside short positions in Tesla Inc. and Nvidia.

Critical Technical Levels for PLTR to Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, PLTR is still in a clear downtrend: it’s trading 6.7% below its 20-day SMA, 11.8% below its 50-day SMA, 14.3% below its 100-day SMA, and 24.6% below its 200-day SMA.

The crossover picture reinforces that bearish structure, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a death cross (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) that occurred in February.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 2.42% at $119.49 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock