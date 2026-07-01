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Fuel Cell Energy sign on smartphone
July 1, 2026 7:39 AM 2 min read

FuelCell Energy Stock Is on a Tear — Here's What Powered a 67% Weekly Rally

The Fit Energy Deal

The deal represents a major step in FuelCell’s pivot toward the AI data center power market, a segment where the company says more than 80% of its 1.5-gigawatt proposal pipeline is now concentrated.

The EXIM Financing

Critically, the financing is structured as a loan guarantee through EXIM’s program, making it non-dilutive—providing capital without a share sale, which had been a persistent concern among investors.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.00. Recent analyst moves include:

  • B. Riley Securities: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $32.00) (June 29)
  • UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $22.00) (June 26)
  • Jefferies: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (June 26)

FuelCell Shares Shoot Higher

FCEL Price Action: At the time of publication, FuelCell shares are trading 3.42% higher at $37.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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