FuelCell Energy Stock Is on a Tear — Here's What Powered a 67% Weekly Rally

FuelCell stock is challenging resistance. Why are FCEL shares at highs?

The Fit Energy Deal

The deal represents a major step in FuelCell’s pivot toward the AI data center power market, a segment where the company says more than 80% of its 1.5-gigawatt proposal pipeline is now concentrated.

The EXIM Financing

Critically, the financing is structured as a loan guarantee through EXIM’s program, making it non-dilutive—providing capital without a share sale, which had been a persistent concern among investors.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.00. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $32.00) (June 29)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $32.00) (June 29) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $22.00) (June 26)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $22.00) (June 26) Jefferies: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (June 26)

FuelCell Shares Shoot Higher

FCEL Price Action: At the time of publication, FuelCell shares are trading 3.42% higher at $37.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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