FuelCell Energy Stock Is on a Tear — Here's What Powered a 67% Weekly Rally

- FuelCell stock is challenging resistance. Why are FCEL shares at highs?
The Fit Energy Deal
The deal represents a major step in FuelCell’s pivot toward the AI data center power market, a segment where the company says more than 80% of its 1.5-gigawatt proposal pipeline is now concentrated.
The EXIM Financing
Critically, the financing is structured as a loan guarantee through EXIM’s program, making it non-dilutive—providing capital without a share sale, which had been a persistent concern among investors.
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions
The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.00. Recent analyst moves include:
- B. Riley Securities: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $32.00) (June 29)
- UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $22.00) (June 26)
- Jefferies: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (June 26)
FuelCell Shares Shoot Higher
FCEL Price Action: At the time of publication, FuelCell shares are trading 3.42% higher at $37.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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