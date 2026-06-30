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A Papa Johns logo sign outside a restaurant in London
June 30, 2026 6:13 PM 1 min read

Papa John's Stock Slips On CFO Surprise Exit

The search for a replacement is underway and the company noted that Thanawala will remain in an advisory role through July 31, 2026. This transition period provides some reassurance, as it allows for knowledge transfer and operational stability.

However, the absence of a permanent successor adds pressure, and investors often prefer immediate clarity on leadership succession.

Market reaction will likely hinge on how quickly Papa John’s fills the role and the credentials of the incoming executive. Until then, short-term volatility in the stock may persist as investors reassess risk tied to leadership change.

PZZA Stock Price Activity: Papa John’s shares were down 5.11% at $34.89 during after-hours trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, Papa John’s has gained about 1.7% versus a 1.1% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 5% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.9% gain.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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