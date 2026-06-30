Firefly, Intuitive Machines, Voyager Shares See Strength Into The Close

A trio of lunar lander stocks got a boost Tuesday afternoon after NASA announced awards for four moon missions as part of the agency’s Moon Base program.

Firefly Aerospace stock is moving in positive territory. Why is FLY stock advancing?

NASA Announces Awards For 4 New Missions

Firefly and Intuitive Machines shares moved higher into the close. Astrobotic, which recently inked a deal to be acquired by Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE:VOYG) , also got a strong boost.

Astrobotic was awarded $297.9 million for two deliveries as part of the agency’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative. Firefly was awarded $144.2 million and Intuitive Machines was awarded $148.3 million for one delivery each under the CLPS initiative.

"These new awards to our commercial partners, totaling nearly $600 million to land more missions on the Moon with science payloads, demonstrate our commitment to accelerating our effort to build a long-term presence on the lunar surface, and give us more opportunity to develop the skills we need to prosper there," said Lori Glaze, associate administrator for the Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.

Space Stocks Move Higher

Voyager Technologies closed Tuesday up 6.86%. The stock was up another 3.32% in after-hours, trading at $33.33 at publication time. Firefly closed up 1.20% and was up another 3.61% after the close, hovering around $30.46. Intuitive Machines closed up 2% and was up 5.42% in after-hours, trading at $22.55, per Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Intuitive Machines.



