Bloom Energy Stock Rallies After The Bell — Here's Why

BE stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

Larger AI Infrastructure Commitment

The companies announced that Brookfield has increased its framework to finance power projects from the previously announced $5 billion to $25 billion.

“When we formed this partnership, we said it was the first phase of a much larger vision,” said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer of Bloom Energy.

“Today’s commitment reflects the momentum we are seeing in the market, as evidenced by recently announced large-scale deals. Bloom is uniquely positioned to address the urgent need for clean, reliable power to support the rapid growth of AI,” Joshi added.

BE Price Action

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bloom Energy shares were up 13.97% at $345 in Tuesday’s extended trading, after gaining 10.07% in the regular session.

Over the past month, Bloom Energy has gained about 20.5% versus a 1.1% decline in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 269% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.9% gain. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $351.28.



Bloom Energy, a leader in clean energy technology, has seen its market cap soar to $95.15 billion, reflecting its connection to the AI buildout and a broader shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

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