DigitalOcean Shares Surge On Russell 1000 Index Inclusion

DigitalOcean Holdings shares are climbing with conviction. Why are DOCN shares rallying?

Why DigitalOcean’s Russell 1000 Inclusion Matters

DigitalOcean’s "graduation" fits a broader reshuffle for which 43 stocks are moving from the Russell 2000 into the Russell 1000 in what’s being framed as one of the largest rebalances in history. That matters for DigitalOcean because index reconstitution can create mechanical demand from passive and benchmarked funds, tightening the near-term supply/demand setup.

DOCN Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, sitting at 50.10, which signals the stock is back in a neutral zone after being overheated earlier in the cycle. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether a move is getting stretched; at ~50, DigitalOcean is neither overbought nor oversold, so the next directional push likely depends on whether buyers can reclaim short-term trend levels.

Key Resistance : $165 — Nearby round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA zone, where rebounds can stall.

: $165 — Nearby round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA zone, where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $153.50 — Nearby pivot area that sits just below the current price and can act as a first "line in the sand" if momentum fades.

What Is DigitalOcean and Its Business Model?

DigitalOcean is a cloud computing platform that sells on-demand infrastructure and platform tools aimed at developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses. Customers use it for web and mobile apps, hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal projects, and managed services.

Geographically, the company generates most of its revenue from North America, with additional exposure to Europe, Asia, and other regions. In the context of a move into the Russell 1000, the story is partly about scale and visibility — being in a larger-cap index can increase passive ownership and keep the name on more institutional screens.

DigitalOcean’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for DigitalOcean, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 98.8) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, consistent with its powerful 12-month run.

: Bullish (Score: 98.8) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, consistent with its powerful 12-month run. Value : Neutral (Score: 5.36) — The setup screens as expensive versus many peers, which can raise the bar for future execution.

: Neutral (Score: 5.36) — The setup screens as expensive versus many peers, which can raise the bar for future execution. Growth: Moderate (Score: 37.58) — Growth factors are supportive, but not as dominant as the momentum signal right now.

The Verdict: DigitalOcean’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile where price strength is doing most of the heavy lifting. With value scoring low and the P/E elevated, the chart can stay constructive, but pullbacks may get sharper if growth expectations wobble.

DOCN Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

DOCN Stock Price Activity: DigitalOcean Holdings shares were up 4.51% at $156.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock