Strategy Stock Falls as Bitcoin Hits 2026 Lows

Strategy stock is showing notable weakness. Why is MSTR stock dropping?

Bitcoin Hits New 2026 Lows

Bitcoin fell under $59,000 on Tuesday as sustained ETF outflows and persistent fear in the digital‑asset market continued to weigh on sentiment. The token has now dropped about 21% in June. Analyst Rekt Capital said Bitcoin may be setting up for a mid‑summer bounce since sharp monthly declines have often been followed by short‑term recoveries. He cautioned that any July strength could fade in August, similar to the pattern seen during the 2022 bear market.

Industry Voices Warn of an Identity Crisis

Ben‑Sasson said that despite improving institutional interest, crypto is still navigating an identity crisis. He argued that recent price action has been driven more by macroeconomic forces than by developments within the industry itself. He wrote that the sector is torn between becoming the infrastructure for traditional finance or disrupting it entirely by enabling new models of financial entrepreneurship.

MSTR’s Critical Support and Resistance Levels

Momentum is the more pressing issue, and RSI provides the clearest read. RSI is at 29.50, which places the stock in oversold territory and signals that selling pressure has become stretched. RSI tracks how extended a move has become, and readings under 30 can sometimes precede short‑term bounces, although oversold conditions can persist when a downtrend is strong.

Price is hovering just above the 52-week low at $81.81, with the current level at $85.48. Traders are watching closely to see whether the June low area becomes a base or breaks and opens the door to another decline. The most obvious target for any rebound is the 20-day simple moving average near $112, which has recently acted as the first area where sellers step in.

Key Resistance: $112.62 — This level aligns with the 20‑day simple moving average and is a common zone where downtrends reject early bounce attempts.

— This level aligns with the 20‑day simple moving average and is a common zone where downtrends reject early bounce attempts. Key Support: $81.81 — This marks the 52‑week low area, and a break below it could invite additional selling pressure.

MSTR Shares Are Dipping

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were down 7.32% at $85.90 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $81.81, according to Benzinga Pro.

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