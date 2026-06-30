Astera Labs Stock Jumps as Chip Shares Rally

Astera Labs shares are testing new highs. What’s behind ALAB new highs?

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ALAB Technical Levels To Watch

Astera Labs continues to climb in a steep uptrend and now trades far above all major moving averages. The stock sits about 26.4% over its 20-day simple moving average at $382.85 and roughly 149.8% above its 200-day simple moving average at $193.80. When price stretches this far from its trend markers, it usually signals strong control by buyers, but it also increases the chance of sharp pullbacks if momentum pauses.

The clearest momentum gauge is RSI, which currently reads 71.88. That places ALAB in overbought territory and indicates that recent buying has been aggressive. RSI tracks how extended a move has become, and readings above 70 often mean the trend can continue but volatility tends to rise as traders react to sudden swings.

The broader trend remains constructive. A golden cross formed in May when the 50‑day simple moving average moved above the 200-day simple moving average, a pattern that often supports continued dip‑buying. RSI first pushed into overbought territory in June, and the most recent swing high also occurred in June, making this area important for traders watching whether the breakout can hold or whether price drifts back toward faster moving averages.

Key Resistance: $500.00 — A round‑number level that often acts as a psychological barrier during extended rallies.

— A round‑number level that often acts as a psychological barrier during extended rallies. Key Support: $382.85 — The 20-day simple moving average, which is a common first area where buyers attempt to stabilize price if momentum cools.

ALAB Shares Are Moving Higher

ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were up 6.86% at $487.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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