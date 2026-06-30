Sandisk Stock Rallies Tuesday: What's Happening?

Sandisk stock is surging to new heights today. Why is SNDK stock surging?

Bernstein Points to Contract Advantage Over Micron

Bernstein analyst Mark Newman raised the price target on Sandisk to $3,000 from $1,700 and kept an Outperform rating on shares. The new target implies more than 46% upside from current levels. Newman said the firm’s recent long‑term agreements provide meaningful downside protection that investors have not fully recognized.

Bernstein estimates that this structure gives Sandisk a floor price of 29 cents per gigabyte, which is significantly higher than Micron’s. In a severe downturn where pricing collapses beyond the 2010 cycle and customers abandon commitments, Newman projects Sandisk would still generate $214 in fiscal 2030 earnings per share even with a 72% peak‑to‑trough decline in average selling prices. Without these agreements, Bernstein believes EPS would fall to $81.

SNDK Technical Levels To Watch This Week

Momentum looks more complicated when viewed through MACD. The indicator is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which shows that buying pressure has cooled compared with the prior advance. MACD helps measure whether momentum is building or fading, and this configuration leans toward fading even though price remains elevated.

Price action is tightening near recent highs, which can create sharper moves as traders respond to breakout attempts or quick pullbacks. The stock’s latest swing high and its 52‑week high both occurred in June, making this zone important for anyone watching whether the trend can extend or pause for consolidation.

Key Resistance: $2354.50 — A nearby ceiling close to the 52‑week high area where rallies may struggle if buyers do not commit.

SNDK Shares Are Flying

SNDK Price Action: Sandisk shares were up 9.93% at $2,253.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $2354.38, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock