Ondas Stock Surges After AeroVironment's Strong Results

Ondas shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing ONDS stock higher?

AeroVironment’s Blowout Quarter Lifts the Drone Group

Revenue climbed 133% from the prior year as product shipments accelerated and service activity expanded. Full‑year revenue reached roughly $1.98 billion, supported by acquisitions and strong organic demand.

Fiscal 2027 earnings guidance came in lighter than analysts expected, AeroVironment projected revenue of $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion, suggesting that demand for loitering munitions, tactical drones and related systems should remain elevated.

Sector Momentum Spreads To Smaller Drone Names

AeroVironment’s results triggered a broad rally across drone and small‑cap defense stocks, where liquidity is limited and sentiment often drives sharp moves.

The broader backdrop remains supportive. The Trump administration has emphasized expanded Pentagon spending on drones, autonomy and munitions, along with tighter restrictions on foreign hardware that does not meet compliance standards. This policy direction has strengthened the view that U.S. drone and defense‑tech companies could see sustained demand for years.

Critical Price Levels To Watch for ONDS

Ondas has posted a huge 12‑month gain of 330.99%, but the stock is still working through a pullback on the intermediate trend. It currently trades 12.8% under its 20‑day simple moving average at $9.50 and 16.7% below the 50‑day simple moving average at $9.95. When a stock sits beneath its short‑term averages, rallies often remain uneven until buyers can push price back into that 20‑day and 50‑day zone.

Momentum is best evaluated through MACD, which is below its signal line and showing a negative histogram. That setup indicates that upside momentum has cooled compared with the prior advance. MACD measures the relationship between two moving averages, and when the indicator sits under the signal line, it usually means buyers need to regain control before the trend can strengthen again.

Key Resistance: $8.50 — A nearby pivot level and round‑number zone where recent rebounds have struggled to push higher.

— A nearby pivot level and round‑number zone where recent rebounds have struggled to push higher. Key Support: $7.50 — A close support area where buyers have stepped in during prior pullbacks and may attempt to stabilize price again.

ONDS Shares Are Climbing

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 2.62% at $8.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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