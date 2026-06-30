Why Is PACS Group Stock Soaring Tuesday?

Acquisition Expands Footprint

The portfolio includes 3,633 skilled nursing beds across 22 facilities in Texas, six in Montana, three in South Dakota, and one facility each in New Mexico, North Dakota and Utah. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these 34 facilities, as well as their staff and residents, to the PACS family,” said Chairman and CEO Jason Murray, while President and COO Josh Jergensen said the two companies share similar operating models and patient care philosophies.

Eduro Managing Director Mike Bewsey said PACS was chosen for its commitment to preserving the company’s culture and supporting employees.

The transaction is expected to close in multiple tranches, with most facilities anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

PACS continues to trade well above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has also maintained a bullish “golden cross” since October 2025, with the 50-day moving average remaining above the 200-day moving average.

Momentum indicators also remain supportive. The MACD sits above its signal line, while a positive histogram suggests buying pressure is strengthening.

With the stock trading close to its 52-week high of $43.08, traders will watch whether it can break to new highs or pull back from current levels. Nearby support is around $34.50, where buyers have previously emerged.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Strong_buy rating with an average price forecast of $49.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Raises forecast to $52.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $52.00) (May 18) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises forecast to $48.00) (May 13)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $48.00) (May 13) UBS: Buy (Raises forecast to $44.00) (March 4)

PACS Stock Price Activity: PACS Group shares were up 7.54% at $42.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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