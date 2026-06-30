BeOne Medicines Advances Chemotherapy-Free Lymphoma Strategy

BeOne Medicines MANGROVE Trial Results For BRUKINSA

The MANGROVE study demonstrated that BRUKINSA plus rituximab reduced the risk of progression or death by 43% compared to the standard treatment of bendamustine plus rituximab.

This pivotal trial marks a significant advancement in chemotherapy-free treatment options for patients with mantle cell lymphoma, with full results expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

The oncology-focused company said that MANGROVE is the first Phase 3 trial to advance a new chemotherapy-free standard in frontline MCL, potentially allowing patients freedom from the burden of years of infusions.

Full results from MANGROVE, including efficacy and safety, will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting; global regulatory submissions are planned for the second half of 2026.

ONC Technical Analysis: Trend, RSI And Key Levels

BeOne Medicines stock is currently trading at $286.41, which is about 1.9% below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $290.57. The stock is also 5.7% below its 100-day SMA of $302.51, indicating a bearish trend in the medium term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.15, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral position, neither overbought nor oversold. This indicates that there could be potential for further movement in either direction, depending on upcoming market conditions and investor sentiment.

Key Resistance : $312.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $312.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $254.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $384.38. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $436.00) (June 2)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $436.00) (June 2) Leerink Partners: Outperform (Raises Target to $367.00) (May 15)

How ONC Ranks On Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BeOne Medicines shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 45.24 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to its peers.

: 45.24 — The stock is trading at a moderate valuation relative to its peers. Momentum Rank: 37.66 — The stock is showing weak performance indicators.

The Verdict: BeOne Medicines shares’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile with moderate value and weak momentum.

ONC Price Action: BeOne Medicines shares were down 1.84% at $284.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock/ K_E_N