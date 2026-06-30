Why Is Circle Internet Group Stock Falling On Tuesday?

The decline reflects investor concerns that the new entrant could challenge the adoption and enterprise market share of Circle’s USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

Open USD Launch Raises Competitive Pressure

Open Standard said Tuesday that Open USD is designed for global money movement. Businesses can mint and redeem the stablecoin without fees or volume limits.

The organization said partners will receive reserve earnings after management fees. An independent board representing participating partners will oversee governance of the stablecoin.

Major Companies Back New Stablecoin

More than 140 companies have committed to supporting Open USD, including Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., Stripe, Shopify Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc.

“What sets Open USD apart is that it’s genuinely open,” said Andy Fang, co-founder of DoorDash Inc.

Visa Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jack Forestell added that Visa is applying its operational rigor to help build the trust layer for the stablecoin.

Circle Internet Group Already Facing Supply Headwinds

The competitive launch comes as Circle was already facing pressure. Data released June 27 showed CRCL stock trading near its lowest level since February.

According to CoinMarketCap, USDC’s market capitalization has fallen to $73.7 billion from a year-to-date high of $80 billion.

Circle’s business model relies on investing reserves into short-term government bonds, leaving it vulnerable to declining asset supplies and falling U.S. bond yields.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

Circle continues to trade well below key moving averages. The stock sits 19.6% below its 20-day simple moving average, 34.1% below its 50-day average and 34.3% below its 200-day average.

The moving-average setup also remains bearish. The 20-day average is below the 50-day average, while the 50-day average moved below the 200-day average in June, forming a “death cross.” Technical analysts often view that pattern as a sign that selling pressure could persist.

Momentum indicators also remain negative. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is below its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum continues to weaken.

The next key resistance level is around $77, where previous rebounds have struggled.

Circle Internet Group Price Action

CRCL Stock Price Activity: Circle Internet Group shares were down 16.30% at $63.57 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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