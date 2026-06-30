Why Is Credo Stock Surging On Tuesday?

Analysts Lift Price Forecast

Strong Fourth-Quarter Financials

Market Outlook and Expansion

BNP Paribas highlighted Credo’s expansion into both the Active Electrical Cables (AEC) and optical growth markets, estimating the company’s total addressable market above $10 billion.

Furthermore, social media posts on X recently resurfaced a two-week-old clip from the No Priors podcast in which Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan discussed his investments in companies such as Credo and Astera Labs while highlighting interconnects as a potential bottleneck.

CRDO’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, CRDO is still in a powerful uptrend: it’s trading 9.7% above its 20-day SMA ($248.25) and 72.6% above its 200-day SMA ($157.84), which tells you buyers have consistently defended pullbacks. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in May (50-day above 200-day) keeps the bigger-picture trend bias pointed higher.

Price is also approaching an area where rallies have recently run into supply, with the stock not far from its 52-week high zone (high at $308.67).

CRDO Stock Price Activity: Credo Technology Group shares were up 11.82% at $247.48 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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