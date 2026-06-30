Why Is Enphase Energy Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Open Compute Project Membership Boosts Sentiment

Enphase said its Platinum membership will allow the company to contribute its power management expertise to the development of standardized power architectures for next-generation AI data centers.

Open Compute Project Foundation CEO George Tchaparian said Enphase’s experience in power and energy solutions makes the company “a natural fit” for the organization’s work on AI data center power standards.

Enphase Energy Technical Picture Remains Mixed

Despite Tuesday’s gains, Enphase shares remain about 8.5% below their 20-day simple moving average of $53.95, suggesting the stock is still recovering from recent weakness.

The longer-term trend remains positive. The shares continue to trade above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages, and the bullish “golden cross” formed earlier this year remains intact.

The relative strength index stands at 46.8, indicating neutral momentum without clear buying or selling pressure.

Traders may view the $51 area as the next resistance level, while support sits near $48.50, close to the 50-day simple moving average.

Enphase Energy Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Investors will next focus on Enphase’s expected earnings report on July 21.

Wall Street expects earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $290.91 million. That compares with earnings of 69 cents per share and revenue of $363.15 million a year earlier.

The stock carries a consensus Hold rating from 29 analysts, with an average price forecast of $43.45. Recent analyst actions include an Equal Weight upgrade from Barclays with a $51 price forecast, a Market Perform initiation from Bernstein with a $56 price forecast, and a Sell rating from GLJ Research with a $21.70 price forecast.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Enphase Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Enphase Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile, with price action currently doing more of the work than fundamentals. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether the stock can hold the $48.50 support area and reclaim the low-$50s to re-engage the uptrend.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ENPH carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Enphase Energy Price Action

ENPH Stock Price Activity: Enphase Energy shares were up 2.73% at $49.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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