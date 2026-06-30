Rocket Lab Stock Rises As Iridium Deal Sparks Positive Analyst Response

Rocket Lab stock is building positive momentum. What’s driving RKLB shares up?

Needham Highlights Strategic Fit

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Lab and kept a $120 price target after the end-to-end space company announced plans to acquire satellite communications provider Iridium in a cash and stock deal.

Koontz described the deal as a significant step toward transforming Rocket Lab into a fully integrated space operator with its own launch and communications capabilities. He said Iridium adds a global L‑band network known for reliability, along with a profitable constellation of 60 satellites that support essential communications for enterprise and government clients.

Koontz also noted that the combined company plans to expand Iridium’s current constellation and begin work on a next‑generation system that would use about 8 MHz of scarce, weather‑resilient spectrum to deliver global voice and data services. Rocket Lab is offering Iridium shareholders a stock premium of about 24% at $54 per share, funded through $3 billion in Rocket Lab stock and $5 billion in cash.

Iridium’s Core Strengths

Strategic Logic Behind the Deal

Madrid cautioned that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket, which is targeting a fourth‑quarter 2026 debut, remains an important milestone for unlocking the full strategic value of the acquisition. Koontz took a more optimistic view, saying the deal should immediately improve Rocket Lab’s free cash flow and operating margins.

Other analysts changes following the Iridium announcement include the following:

Roth Capital maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $130.

Citizens maintained a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $95 to $130.

BofA Securities maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $105 to $115.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Overweight and maintained a $96 price target.

RKLB Shares Are Climbing

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 5.35% at $103.28 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock