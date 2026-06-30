AeroVironment's Q4 Blowout Triggers Drone Stock Melt-Up

AVAV stock is soaring after the print. See the chart and price action here.

AVAV Q4

AeroVironment delivered a decisive double beat in the fourth quarter, posting revenue of about $641.6 million against consensus near $558.8 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.84 versus estimates in the mid‑$1.40s.

Top‑line grew 133% year‑over‑year, driven by surging product sales and a step‑change in services, while full‑year revenue pushed to roughly $1.98 billion on the back of acquisitions and strong organic demand.

Management highlighted a funded backlog of approximately $1.2 billion and annual bookings of $2.7 billion with a book‑to‑bill ratio of 1.4, underscoring durable demand from defense customers layering in multi‑year commitments.

Despite softer fiscal 2027 EPS guidance relative to Street expectations, AeroVironment’s outlook for $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion in revenue signals that elevated activity levels in loitering munitions, tactical drones and related systems should persist.

AeroVironment stock was up 17.39% at $163.17 in Tuesday’s afternoon trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Halo Effect Across Drone Stocks

The size and quality of Avironment’s beat is sending a powerful signal across the drone and small‑cap defense space, where liquidity is often thin and sentiment drives outsized moves.

The Trump administration’s push to expand Pentagon spending on drones, autonomy and munitions, alongside tighter rules on non‑compliant foreign hardware, reinforces a narrative that these names could see years of elevated demand.

In the near term, AeroVironment’s print validates drones as a growth engine rather than a niche, and that validation spreads to the sector names tethered to the same structural defense and AI themes.

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