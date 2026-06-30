Nebius Stock Is Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Nebius Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are NBIS shares rallying?

What Drives Nebius Group’s Nasdaq-100 Inclusion?

With hundreds of billions in global assets benchmarked to the index, this milestone anchors Nebius’s trading volume to massive, high-turnover funds. Ultimately, this structural shift forces institutional portfolios to adopt the stock as a mandatory, long-term holding.

With markets open, the broader tone is supportive: the Nasdaq is up 1.31% and Technology is currently the best-performing sector (up 2.03%, ranked 1 of 11), even as overall market breadth is slightly negative (advance/decline ratio of 0.8). In that context, NBIS is outperforming the "good day for tech" baseline rather than fighting it.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NBIS

The longer-term trend remains firmly up: NBIS is trading 11.4% above its 20-day SMA ($252.75), 32.4% above its 50-day SMA ($212.62), 74.3% above its 100-day SMA ($161.51), and 113.8% above its 200-day SMA ($131.65). That spacing, plus the bullish stack of the 20-day above the 50-day and the 50-day above the 200-day, keeps the primary trend intact even after a big run.

For momentum, MACD is the key tell right now: it’s below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, MACD below the signal line often means the rally is losing steam even if price is still trending higher.

Key Resistance: $300.00 — a round-number ceiling sitting just above the $299.86 52-week high zone where breakouts often need follow-through

What Is Nebius Group’s Business Model?

Nebius is a vertically integrated cloud provider focused on AI and high-performance computing, designing and operating its own data centers and servers across Europe and the U.S. with total capacity of several hundred megawatts. It’s also a carve-out of the previous Russian tech firm Yandex, following the Russian sanctions since the Ukraine-Russia war.

That positioning helps explain why the stock trades like an AI infrastructure momentum name: investors tend to value capacity, scale and customer demand visibility.

NBIS Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 7.05% at $279.55 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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