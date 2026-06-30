Ouster Stock Hits 52-Week Highs: What Investors Need To Know

Ouster stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why did OUST hit a new high?

How Ouster Is Unlocking Federal Funding For Smart Infrastructure

This compliance milestone makes Ouster’s Rev8 sensors eligible for deployment in U.S. government-funded infrastructure upgrades, effectively unlocking vital federal funding opportunities for state and local transportation agencies, engineering firms and system integrators.

The BABA Act meanwhile establishes strict domestic procurement preferences across all federally funded infrastructure projects. With this official validation, Ouster’s digital technology can now be utilized across intelligent transportation systems, smart cities, transit networks and tolling systems.

CEO Angus Pacala emphasized that meeting these strict domestic manufacturing standards enables customers to leverage federal funding to deploy cutting-edge Physical AI on American roadways.

It’s worth noting that Ouster shares are getting a boost this week as investors crowd into the emerging “physical AI” theme — the push to move AI off the screen and into robots, autonomous machines and self-driving systems — placing a premium on the lidar sensors that give those machines the vision they need to operate in the real world.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For OUST

The longer-term trend is still clearly up: the stock is trading 40.1% above its 20-day SMA ($44.12) and 124.8% above its 200-day SMA ($27.51), and the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (bullish). The golden cross that formed in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) continues to reinforce that buyers control the bigger picture, especially after the recent swing high in June and swing low in May.

Momentum is getting stretched, with RSI at 72.12—an overbought reading that often signals the move is extended and more vulnerable to sharp pullbacks or sideways digestion. If you want a secondary check, MACD is described as below its signal line with a negative histogram, which fits the idea that upside pressure may be cooling even as the trend stays intact.

Key Resistance : $54.49 — the prior 52-week high zone, now a key "breakout retest" area after price pushed above it

: $54.49 — the prior 52-week high zone, now a key "breakout retest" area after price pushed above it Key Support: $44.12 — the 20-day SMA area, a first-line trend support if momentum cools

What Does Ouster Do and How Does It Make Money?

Ouster is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure industries. Its lineup includes high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions, with the business largely tied to selling and producing lidar sensor kits.

Geographically, the company operates across the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and it derives maximum revenue from the Americas. That matters for Tuesday’s move because the AIM Intelligent Machines agreement frames a clearer path to higher-volume industrial deployments—exactly the kind of scaling narrative that can keep a high-momentum chart working.

OUST Stock Price Activity Tuesday Morning

OUST Stock Price Activity: Ouster shares were up 13.52% at $61.38 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock is making new 52-week highs, trading as high as $63.79 on Tuesday.

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