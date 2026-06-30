Alphabet Replaces Verizon In Dow Jones As Analyst Boosts Target To $415

Alphabet stock is showing positive momentum. What should traders watch with GOOG?

What Is Driving Alphabet’s Inclusion in the Dow?

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Alphabet will replace Verizon Communications in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective before the market opens on June 29. The index provider pointed to Alphabet’s larger market value, higher share price, and exposure to faster-growing areas like advertising, cloud services, AI, hardware, autonomous systems, health technology and digital media distribution.

Alphabet’s AI narrative also remains a swing factor for sentiment after reports that at least five researchers left Google’s core AI team over seven days, including Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to OpenAI and DeepMind’s John Jumper to Anthropic.

Alphabet also faces headline risk on the regulatory front with YouTube’s CEO set to testify at a child-safety hearing tentatively scheduled for July 28, after the White House backed the James T. Woods Act and pushed for CEOs to be substituted.

Despite Tuesday’s slight pullback, long-term sentiment received a boost as Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Overweight rating on Alphabet and raised the price target from $375 to $415.

Critical Price Levels for GOOG to Watch

Alphabet is in a "cooling phase" on the medium-term view: it’s trading 2.1% below the 20-day SMA ($356.25) and 5% below the 50-day SMA ($367.19), but it’s still 3.4% above the 100-day SMA ($337.13) and 10.9% above the 200-day SMA ($314.44). That mix often reads as consolidation inside a broader uptrend, which lines up with the stock’s 96.51% gain over the past 12 months.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now, with the indicator below its signal line and the histogram negative—another way of saying upside pressure has cooled and buyers may need a fresh push to regain control. Structurally, the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA is a short-term bearish crossover, but the longer-term golden cross (50-day above 200-day) remains in place after July 2025.

Key Resistance : $373.50 — near the short-term moving-average cluster where rebounds can stall.

: $373.50 — near the short-term moving-average cluster where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $343.50 — close to the 100-day trend region where buyers have recently defended pullbacks.

How Alphabet Generates Revenue and Its Business Model

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google, and it still gets slightly less than 90% of revenue from Google services—mostly advertising sales. That same segment also includes subscriptions (like YouTube TV and YouTube Music), platform revenue (Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel phones, and smart home products).

Google Cloud contributes roughly 10% of revenue, while bets like Waymo, Verily, and Google Fiber sit in the "other" bucket. In the context of Dow inclusion, the breadth of those business lines is part of why the index provider framed Alphabet as a more representative large-cap exposure to modern growth areas.

Alphabet Stock Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Alphabet Inc. Class C Capital Stock, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Alphabet Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-momentum-led profile with very strong quality, but a less compelling value setup. For longer-term bulls, that typically means pullbacks toward support matter more than chasing strength into resistance.

GOOG Stock Price Activity on Tuesday

GOOG Stock Price Activity: Alphabet shares were trading at $351.08 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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