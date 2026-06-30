Why BTC Digital Stock Is Rocketing On Tuesday

This financing raised approximately $7 million in upfront proceeds. It is aimed at accelerating the company’s transition toward artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure.

Details

This marked the launch of its 8 MW AI computing center in Georgia. Including associated warrants, the financing could generate up to approximately $28 million in total gross proceeds.

The initial funding will support the first phase of the company’s transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI infrastructure, covering liquid-cooling and power systems, facility upgrades, and the buildout of a data center operations team.

BTC Digital expects to bring part of the initial capacity online within six months and begin generating AI hosting revenue after securing its first anchor tenant.

The company sees long-term target of scaling the site to approximately 20 MW of AI computing capacity.

What BTC Digital (BTCT) Does And How It Makes Money

BTC Digital is a company focused on ledger technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, primarily based in the U.S. It generates revenue through bitcoin mining, the resale of mining machines, mining machine rental, and miner hosting services.

The recent news about the financing for the AI computing center marks a strategic shift for the company, moving from traditional cryptocurrency mining to AI infrastructure. This transition is significant as demand for AI computing is surging, and BTC Digital’s existing resources position it well to capture this market opportunity.

BTCT Stock Jumps In Premarket Trading

BTCT Stock Price Activity: BTC Digital shares were up 62.52% at $1.11 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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