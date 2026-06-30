Nike In The Spotlight Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares are in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report today after the market closed.

Nike stock is showing downward bias. What’s ahead for NKE stock?

Nike Earnings Preview & What To Watch

Nike is expected to report earnings per share of 12 cents and revenue of $10.86 billion. For the prior quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 28 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $11.28 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion.

Nike has beaten EPS estimates in 8 consecutive quarters.

Investors should keep an eye on same-store sales growth, which has been under pressure, as well as e-commerce growth rates, which are crucial for Nike’s long-term strategy. Additionally, inventory levels will be critical to monitor; any significant increases could signal overproduction or declining demand, further impacting revenue and profitability.

Management Commentary

“Win Now actions will continue to impact results over the balance of the calendar year, and we remain confident in our ability to position the Company for profitable growth long-term,” said Elliott Hill, CEO and President of Nike in its third-quarter earnings report.

Nike Analyst Ratings And Price Targets: Wall Street Outlook

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $52.47. Notable recent moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Lowered Target from $75.00 to $55.00) (June 25)

: Buy (Lowered Target from $75.00 to $55.00) (June 25) JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowered Target from $52.00 to $47.00) (June 29)

: Neutral (Lowered Target from $52.00 to $47.00) (June 29) Deutsche Bank : Hold (Lowered Target from $51.00 to $43.00) (June 26)

: Hold (Lowered Target from $51.00 to $43.00) (June 26) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Lowered Target from $120.00 to $60.00) (June 26)

: Outperform (Lowered Target from $120.00 to $60.00) (June 26) Keybanc: Upgraded to Sector Weight (June 26)

Nike Shares Trade Flat

NKE Price Action: At the time of publication, Nike shares are trading 0.31% lower at $41.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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