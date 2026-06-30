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June 30, 2026 10:01 AM 2 min read

AEVEX, Abivax, Watts Water Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

The contract includes $27 million in initial funding and supports continued production of AEVEX’s long-range precision strike platform.

AEVEX shares jumped 11.8% to $20.07 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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