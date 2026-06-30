AEVEX, Abivax, Watts Water Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.
The contract includes $27 million in initial funding and supports continued production of AEVEX’s long-range precision strike platform.
AEVEX shares jumped 11.8% to $20.07 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.
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