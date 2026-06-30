SharonAI Stock Soars After Former OpenAI Researcher's Fund Increases Stake To 19.9%

The Stake

According to the filing, Situational Awareness LP and its affiliated entities beneficially own 5,404,540 shares of SharonAI’s Class A Ordinary Common Stock, consisting of 1,696,127 shares plus warrants to purchase an additional 6,374,823 shares.

Leopold Aschenbrenner, managing partner of the fund, and Carl Shulman, co-portfolio manager, are both listed as reporting persons. Aschenbrenner is widely known in AI circles for his “Situational Awareness” essay forecasting the trajectory of artificial intelligence development, and for previously working as a researcher at OpenAI.

Financing Announcement

Separately, the company announced the closing of its previously announced $1.6 billion private placement financing. The transaction consisted of approximately $900 million in Class A Ordinary Common Stock and pre-funded warrants, plus $700 million in 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 sold to qualified institutional buyers.

Situational Awareness L.P. and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management anchored the transaction, alongside new and existing institutional and strategic investors. Goldman Sachs acted as lead placement agent.

SharonAI intends to use the proceeds to support its previously announced six-year strategic compute collaboration with NVIDIA, under which the company plans to deploy one of Australia’s largest AI Factories, including up to 40,000 Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs.

SharonAI Shares Trade Higher

SHAZ Price Action: At the time of publication, SharonAI shares are trading 5.62% higher at $85.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.