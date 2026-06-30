SELLAS Life Sciences Shares Fall Tuesday: What's Driving The Move?

SELLAS Life Sciences shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is SLS stock dropping?

What Is Driving SELLAS Life Sciences Stock Higher?

The latest push higher has been tied to an 8-K that updated employment and severance agreements for senior leadership, including CEO Dr. Angelos Stergiou and CFO John Burns, and to positioning ahead of Phase 3 REGAL trial results for galinpepimut S in AML. The REGAL trial is now at 78 of the 80 required survival events needed to unblind final data, keeping attention on the "event counter" dynamic.

SELLAS Life Sciences’ breakout leg has been fueled by repeated momentum bursts, including a more than 16% surge that printed a then-fresh 52-week high of $11.06, which helped set the stage for the current "buy the rumor, manage the risk" tape.

The restructuring angle has also been read as potential strategic positioning in biotech, where executive change-of-control tweaks can be interpreted as preparation for M&A or partnership discussions, as investors need to keep in mind.

Critical Price Levels To Watch for SLS

The bigger-picture trend is still pointed up: the stock is trading well above its major moving averages, with the 20-day SMA at $8.87, the 50-day SMA at $7.23, the 100-day SMA at $5.95, and the 200-day SMA at $4.17. That "stack" is bullish (20-day above 50-day, and 50-day above 200-day), which often keeps buyers interested on pullbacks until price starts losing the faster averages.

Momentum is the main near-term risk flag, with RSI at 85.19, which is deep in overbought territory and signals the move is stretched. RSI is basically a speedometer—at levels like this, demand can still be strong, but the stock is more vulnerable to sharp, fast pullbacks if buyers pause.

The 52-week range also shows how extended the run has become, with the stock near the $15.67 high after starting the year closer to the $1.39 low. Key turning points to keep in mind: RSI pushed into overbought territory in June, while the most recent swing low was set in April and the most recent swing high formed in May.

Key Resistance : $15.67 — the current 52-week high zone, which can cap price until a clean breakout holds

: $15.67 — the current 52-week high zone, which can cap price until a clean breakout holds Key Support: $8.87 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend support" area in strong uptrends

What Does SELLAS Life Sciences Do?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapeutics across a range of cancer indications. Its pipeline includes galinpepimut-S (GPS), a peptide immunotherapy targeting the Wilms tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, and GFH009, a selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor.

That matters for the current setup because the stock’s momentum has been closely tied to event-driven biotech positioning—specifically the Phase 3 REGAL trial timeline for GPS in AML and the market’s focus on how close the trial is to the final survival-event count needed to unblind data.

SLS Stock Price Activity

SLS Stock Price Activity: SELLAS Life Sciences shares were down 7.77% at $14.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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