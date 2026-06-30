Churchill Capital Stock Edges Lower Tuesday: What The Latest SEC Filings Reveal

Churchill Capital Corp stock is showing positive momentum. Where are CCXI shares going?

What Is the Catalyst Behind CCXI’s Merger with Agility Robotics?

The deal values Agility Robotics at a $2.5 billion pre-money equity value and is expected to deliver over $620 million in gross proceeds, including $420 million from CCXI’s trust and a $200 million common-stock PIPE priced at $10 per share. The PIPE is led by Foxconn, and the combined company is expected to list under the ticker "AGLT" after closing.

Agility Robotics develops Digit, a commercially deployed humanoid robot optimized for manufacturing and logistics operations. The company has secured over $300 million in multi-year contracted orders for its next-generation Digit v5, backed by strategic investors Amazon, NVIDIA and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

During a recent interview, Agility CEO Peggy Johnson highlighted their innovative robots-as-a-service model and clear first-mover advantage. Meanwhile, an amended Schedule 13D filing reveals Churchill Sponsor XI LLC maintains a 25.7% stake in CCXI.

What Is Churchill Capital Corp XI and Its Business Model?

Churchill Capital Corp XI is a blank check company, meaning it’s essentially a public vehicle designed to merge with a private business and take it public. Because of that structure, the stock often trades less on traditional fundamentals and more on deal terms, financing details, and the market’s appetite for the target’s story.

In this case, the target is Agility Robotics, which makes Digit, a commercially deployed humanoid robot aimed at manufacturing and logistics use cases.

CCXI Stock Price Movement During Tuesday’s Premarket

CCXI Stock Price Activity: Churchill Capital Corp shares were down 1.34% at $16.17 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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