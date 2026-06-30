What's Going On With JPMorgan Chase Stock Tuesday?

JPMorgan Chase stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for JPM stock?

What Is Driving JPMorgan’s Dividend and Buyback Boost?

The bank’s board is lifting the quarterly common dividend to $1.65 in the third quarter from $1.50 and authorized a new $50 billion share repurchase program effective July 1. The stock’s recent push toward the prior record area near $338.09 has traders treating the payout and buyback update as a sentiment backstop near the highs.

CEO Jamie Dimon framed the move as enabled by excess capital and liquidity, positioning JPMorgan to keep returning cash while maintaining balance-sheet strength and staying a "pillar of strength," a message that helped fuel the prior breakout.

In the background, the firm is also tightening internal controls around AI tooling, including restricting Hong Kong staff access to Anthropic’s Claude models tied to export-control pressure on "Fable 5" and "Mythos 5."

JPM Stock: Key Levels and Trends to Watch

With the broader tape mixed premarket (Nasdaq -0.02%, S&P 500 +0.04%, Dow -0.05%), JPM’s action looks like consolidation after a strong run rather than a clean breakdown. At $329.06, the stock is still trading 3% above its 20-day SMA ($319.53) and 6.8% above its 200-day SMA ($308.12), keeping the longer-term uptrend intact even if near-term upside cools.

Trend structure remains constructive: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in June (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) supports the intermediate bullish regime after the death cross in March. Momentum is best read through MACD here—MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing (even if price chops sideways for a bit).

Key Resistance : $337.50 — a nearby pivot just under the 52-week high zone ($343.45) where breakouts can stall after a run-up

: $337.50 — a nearby pivot just under the 52-week high zone ($343.45) where breakouts can stall after a run-up Key Support: $293.50 — a prior demand zone well below current levels that would matter more if the uptrend starts to unwind

JPM Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

The countdown is on: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to report earnings on July 14, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $5.48 (Up from $4.96 YoY)

: $5.48 (Up from $4.96 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $48.96 Billion (Up from $45.68 Billion YoY)

: $48.96 Billion (Up from $45.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 15.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $347.44. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $362.00) (June 29)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $362.00) (June 29) Truist Securities : Hold (Raises Target to $344.00) (June 26)

: Hold (Raises Target to $344.00) (June 26) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Raises Target to $340.00) (April 17)

JPMorgan Chase’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for JPMorgan Chase &, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: JPMorgan Chase &’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with neutral momentum and a weaker quality read. For longer-term bulls, that often argues for buying strength only after clean breakouts or buying dips into support rather than chasing extended moves near resistance.

JPM Stock Price Action in Premarket Trading

JPM Stock Price Activity: JPMorgan Chase shares were up 0.07% at $329.61 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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