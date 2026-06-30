Why Is Comcast Stock Surging On Tuesday?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock continued upward momentum on Tuesday following a major corporate announcement.

The stock gains build on a 5% increase on Monday after the media company detailed a plan to split its operations into two independent, publicly traded entities.

Nasdaq futures are up 0.29% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.15%.

Spinoff Details and Asset Allocation

The restructuring involves spinning off the NBCUniversal and Sky brands into a new company, separating them from the core Comcast broadband, cable, and wireless businesses.

The new entity will house Universal Pictures, NBC, Telemundo, NBC News, Peacock, Bravo, Universal theme parks and Sky.

Comcast stated the move aims to help focus on the units separately, though management ruled out that the decision was made for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

This follows a prior spinoff of certain cable assets like CNBC and MSNBC into Versant Media Group (NASDAQ:VSNT) .

Market Context and Media Sector M&A

Critical Levels To Watch for CMCSA Stock

CMCSA is trading 4.9% above its 20-day SMA ($23.56), which suggests the near-term bounce is holding, but it remains 2.4% below its 50-day SMA ($25.32) and more than 10% below its 100-day and 200-day averages—keeping the bigger picture tilted bearish. The 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day is below the 200-day, a classic "stack" that often caps rallies until price can reclaim those levels.

RSI is at 51.82, a neutral reading that signals momentum is no longer deeply washed out.

Key levels are getting tight: a push toward $26.00 would put the stock back into a zone where rebounds can stall near a round number and the 50-day area, while a slip under $24.50 would raise the risk of a retest toward the June low and the 52-week low ($22.13). Over the last year, the stock is down 32.14%, so longer-term holders are still looking for evidence that the April swing high marked more than just a temporary peak.

Key Resistance : $26 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall near a round-number area and the 50-day zone

: $26 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall near a round-number area and the 50-day zone Key Support: $24.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, close to the current price and the post-June stabilization area

CMCSA Price Action: Comcast shares were up 2.44% at $24.81 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Daniel J. Macy via Shutterstock