Why Is Cybersecurity Company Intrusion Stock Soaring Today?

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares are up almost 43% during Tuesday’s premarket session.

On Monday, the company announced its acquisition of VigilAigent to enhance its cybersecurity offerings significantly.

The company expects the acquisition to add approximately $3.5 million in annual recurring revenue from multi-year contracts.

The deal will also add over 80 reseller partners and an installed base of around 1,000 customers to expand the company’s commercial footprint.

The acquisition of VigilAigent will integrate its proprietary Agentic AI engine, The Oracle, with Intrusion’s TraceCop database, creating a more robust cybersecurity platform.

This strategic move will bolster Intrusion’s capabilities in threat detection and response, positioning the company for future growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Intrusion’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.4 million.

What Intrusion Inc Does: Cybersecurity And Threat Intelligence

The recent acquisition of VigilAigent is significant as it not only adds revenue but also enhances Intrusion’s technological capabilities in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With the integration of VigilAigent’s AI-driven solutions, Intrusion is well-positioned to expand its market reach and improve its service offerings.

INTZ Earnings Date, Estimates And Analyst Price Targets

Intrusion is slated to provide its next financial update on August 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.57 million (Down from $1.90 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $5.25. Recent analyst moves include:

Ascendiant Capital : Buy (Lowers Target to $9.50) (June 8)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $9.50) (June 8) Ascendiant Capital : Buy (Lowers Target to $10.50) (April 9)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $10.50) (April 9) HC Wainwright & Co.: Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.00) (March 30)

INTZ Price Action: Intrusion shares were up 26.86% at $0.86 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock