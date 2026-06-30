Palantir In Focus: Company Strikes Nvidia Sovereign AI Deal, Deepens Surf Air Partnership

Palantir stock is trading at slightly elevated levels. Where is PLTR stock headed?

The Nvidia Partnership

Key capabilities include explicit data authorization, secure perimeter enforcement, customer-specific isolation, data portability, and full auditability—allowing government agencies to deploy models in classified and air-gapped environments while continually improving them based on mission-specific feedback.

“Combining Palantir infrastructure with Nvidia’s AI and Nemotron models will allow the U.S. government to unleash the full power of LLMs while removing the underlying security risks,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir.

“Palantir’s Nemotron-powered intelligent engine shows how open models can strengthen America’s leadership in AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

The Surf Air Mobility Expansion

Separately, Palantir announced an expansion of its partnership with Surf Air Mobility, committing additional engineering and go-to-market resources to accelerate the development and commercial release of SurfOS, including OperatorOS, OwnerOS, and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions.

The expanded partnership builds on the successful commercial launch of BrokerOS and a recent multi-million-dollar contract with Wheels Up to serve as the launch customer for Enterprise BrokerOS. SurfOS is powered by Palantir’s AIP and Foundry and is designed to modernize the private aviation and air mobility industries.

“With Foundry and AIP powering SurfOS, we see a clear opportunity to build and define the central operating system for the future of aviation and air mobility,” said Ted Mabrey, Global Head of Commercial at Palantir.

Palantir Shares Trade Flat

PLTR Price Action: At the time of publication, Palantir shares are trading 0.17% higher at $115.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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