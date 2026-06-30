The contract includes $27 million in initial funding and supports continued production of AEVEX’s long-range precision strike platform.

The company said the modular, expeditionary system is designed for extended-range missions in contested and GPS-denied environments.

Platform Capabilities

AEVEX said the platform provides high-payload capacity, rapid reconfiguration, and seamless payload integration to support multiple mission profiles and emerging customer requirements.

Work under the contract will take place across AEVEX’s U.S. engineering, integration, and production facilities.

“This award underscores the confidence our customers place in AEVEX to provide affordable, rapidly deployable capabilities that enhance current mission readiness,” said CEO Roger Wells.

Russell 2000 Inclusion

Recently, AVEX joined the Russell 2000 Index after the 2026 annual reconstitution, effective June 29, 2026.

The company said the inclusion should broaden visibility among institutional investors and managers tracking Russell benchmarks.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $36.14. Recent analyst actions include an Overweight rating and a $35 price forecast from JPMorgan, a Buy rating and a $45 price forecast from Needham, and a Buy initiation with a $32 price forecast from Jefferies.

AEVEX Price Action

AVEX Price Action: AEVEX shares were up 11.65% at $20.03 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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