U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.46 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion by 0.44%.

Concentrix shares dipped 24% to $19.19 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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