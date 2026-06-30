Rocket Lab Stock In Focus After Announcing $8 Billion Acquisition Of Iridium Communications

The Deal

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to Iridium stockholder approval and required regulatory approvals. Rocket Lab has secured a $3.6 billion 364-day senior secured bridge term loan facility from Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo to help fund the cash component.

“This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium,” said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab. “By marrying Iridium’s deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab’s extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets.”

Mixed Technical Picture

Rocket Lab is currently showing a mixed technical picture, with the price trading below both the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages, which indicates short-term bearish sentiment. However, the stock remains well above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting a stronger long-term bullish trend.

The RSI is currently at 41.33, indicating a neutral momentum phase for Rocket Lab Corporation’s stock. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which could lead to a consolidation phase before any significant price movement.

MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on Rocket Lab Corporation’s stock. This suggests that momentum is currently weak, and traders should be cautious as the stock may struggle to gain upward traction in the near term.

Currently, there are no defined support or resistance levels for Rocket Lab Corporation’s stock, making it difficult to predict potential reversal points. Traders should watch for any price action that establishes these levels, as they could signal a change in trend or continuation of the current movement.

Rocket Lab’s stock has not experienced any golden or death crosses recently, which means the moving averages are not currently signaling a shift in trend direction. However, the fact that the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA indicates a bullish long-term trend, which traders should keep in mind.

Over the past 12 months, Rocket Lab stock has surged by 171.20%, reflecting strong investor interest and positive sentiment. This impressive performance highlights the potential for continued upward movement, but traders should remain vigilant given the current technical indicators.

Rocket Lab Shares Edge Higher

RKLB Price Action: At the time of publication, Rocket Lab shares are trading 3.44% higher at $101.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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