Why Is Jack In The Box Stock Gaining Tuesday?

The rally also gained support from the company’s addition to the annual FTSE Russell index reconstitution and a likely short squeeze in the heavily shorted stock.

Debt Refinancing Improves Balance Sheet

Jack in the Box said last week an indirect, limited-purpose subsidiary completed the sale of $500 million of Series 2026-1 7.624% fixed-rate senior secured notes.

The company expects to use the proceeds to fully repay its outstanding Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II notes and repay a portion of its Series 2022-1 Class A-2-I notes.

The refinancing pushes a significant portion of near-term debt maturities to 2029, reducing refinancing pressure and improving financial flexibility.

Investors appeared to view the transaction as a positive balance-sheet move rather than routine debt management.

Russell Reconstitution And Short Squeeze Add Momentum

The rally also received support after Jack in the Box was added to the Russell Microcap Index as part of the annual FTSE Russell reconstitution. Index inclusion typically triggers buying from passive funds and exchange-traded funds that track Russell benchmarks.

At the same time, the stock’s high short interest amplified the gains. With more than 35% of the float sold short, the sharp rally likely forced bearish traders to cover positions, creating additional buying pressure.

Jack In The Box Analyst Outlook

JACK Price Action

JACK Stock Price Activity: Jack in the Box shares were up 8.58% at $18.02 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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