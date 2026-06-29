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A medical professional in blue gloves and a lab coat draws liquid into a syringe from a small vial.
June 29, 2026 4:03 PM 3 min read

Sellas Life Sciences Shares Break Out To New 52-Week High: What's Driving The Momentum?

What Is Driving SELLAS Life Sciences Stock Higher?

The REGAL setup is tightening: the trial is now at 78 of the 80 required survival events needed to unblind final data, which is why the stock reacted so sharply when the 8-K hit and why momentum has stayed elevated into Monday’s follow-through. That "event counter" dynamic is keeping attention on SLS.

Critical Moving Averages Levels To Watch for SLS

The longer-term trend remains firmly up: SLS is trading well above its major moving averages, including the 20-day SMA ($8.84), 50-day SMA ($7.22), 100-day SMA ($5.94), and 200-day SMA ($4.17). That "stack" is also bullish (20-day SMA above the 50-day, and the 50-day above the 200-day), which typically keeps dip-buying behavior intact until price starts losing those faster trend lines.

Momentum is the main risk flag right now, with RSI at 84.05 — deep in overbought territory — suggesting the rally is stretched and more vulnerable to sharp pullbacks if buyers pause. RSI is essentially a speedometer for the move, and readings this elevated often mean demand is strong, but the stock can cool quickly without changing the bigger uptrend.

From a levels standpoint, the stock has already pushed through its prior 52-week high ($12.43), so traders often look for "breakout retests" where former highs can act as support on any dip. Practically, that puts extra focus on nearby trend support such as the 20-day SMA as the first line that bulls typically want to defend during a momentum unwind.

  • Key Resistance: $12.43 — Prior 52-week high zone that can still act as a psychological pivot after a breakout.
  • Key Support: $8.84 — Aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first support area in strong uptrends.

What Does SELLAS Life Sciences Do?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics across cancer indications. Its pipeline includes galinpepimut-S (GPS), a peptide immunotherapy targeting the WT1 antigen, and GFH009, a selective small-molecule CDK9 inhibitor.

That matters for the current tape because biotech breakouts often cluster around "event risk," and investors are watching for Phase 3 REGAL trial results tied to GPS in AML. When a stock is already in a strong uptrend, even corporate-structure updates (like revised change-of-control and severance terms for senior leadership) can amplify speculation and keep momentum traders engaged.

SLS Stock Price Activity Update

SLS Stock Price Activity: SELLAS Life Sciences shares were up 24.70% at $15.45 at market close on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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