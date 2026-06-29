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Verizon logo on a building
June 29, 2026 4:02 PM 2 min read

Telecom Stocks Face Heavy Selling Pressure Monday: Here's Why

Starlink Mobile Plans Pressure Traditional Carriers

Analysts have cautioned that building a terrestrial network would require billions of dollars and far more spectrum than SpaceX currently holds. Verizon, AT&T and T‑Mobile collectively control about 1,020MHz of spectrum, while SpaceX has roughly 65MHz.

Global Satellite Momentum Adds To The Narrative

VZ, T Shares Slide

VZ Price Action: Verizon shares were down 5.29% at $44.08 at the time of publication on Monday. AT&T shares were down 4.09% at $21.79, representing new 52-week closing lows, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock

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