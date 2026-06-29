Telecom Stocks Face Heavy Selling Pressure Monday: Here's Why

- Verizon Communications shares are sliding. What’s pressuring VZ stock?
Starlink Mobile Plans Pressure Traditional Carriers
Analysts have cautioned that building a terrestrial network would require billions of dollars and far more spectrum than SpaceX currently holds. Verizon, AT&T and T‑Mobile collectively control about 1,020MHz of spectrum, while SpaceX has roughly 65MHz.
Global Satellite Momentum Adds To The Narrative
VZ, T Shares Slide
VZ Price Action: Verizon shares were down 5.29% at $44.08 at the time of publication on Monday. AT&T shares were down 4.09% at $21.79, representing new 52-week closing lows, according to Benzinga Pro.
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