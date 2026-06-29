Super Micro Taiwan Offices Raided — Stock Takes Another Hit

SMCI stock is down. See the chart and price action here.

Taiwan’s Keelung District Prosecutors Office authorized searches of Super Micro’s Taiwan office, several affiliated companies and multiple private residences, according to Bloomberg, targeting suspected illegal exports of high‑end servers built around Nvidia’s restricted AI chips.

Super Micro said it is working with law enforcement in Taiwan and elsewhere to keep its products “distributed as lawfully intended,” adding that it remains “committed to protecting our advanced technologies and intellectual property,” according to Bloomberg.

Local media reports and prior official statements indicate investigators have already seized about 50 Super Micro servers and detained several individuals tied to a scheme that allegedly relied on forged export documents and multi‑country routing to move advanced hardware into Chinese markets despite U.S. controls.

The latest round of raids suggests authorities are now mapping the broader commercial network behind those flows, rather than treating the earlier arrests as an isolated episode.

The Saga Continues

For Super Micro, the development compounds existing stress that markets have been tracking for months.

Earlier this year, SMCI stock dropped sharply after U.S. prosecutors charged a company co‑founder and others over allegations of AI server shipments to China, prompting investors to reassess how much regulatory and reputational risk is embedded in the AI infrastructure trade.

Super Micro has stressed collaboration with authorities, previously noting that internal vetting on some questioned sales exceeded standard requirements and that problematic units were later acquired through secondary channels beyond its direct control.

Even so, the optics of repeated raids and smuggling allegations around its hardware keep SMCI stock in the crosshairs of short‑term traders and longer‑horizon investors worried about potential contract fallout or future penalties.

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were down 8.18% at $28.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, SMCI has declined about 37.5% versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 5% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.0% gain.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock







