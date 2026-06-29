Gorilla Technology Stock Surges On Lifted Q2 Revenue Guidance

Gorilla Technology stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are GRRR shares rallying?

Gorilla Technology Projecting Over 100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

The London-based company now expects Q2 2026 revenue to reach at least $44.0 million, easily clearing current external market estimates that hovered around $33.9 million.

The upward revision highlights strong operational momentum for the global data solutions provider. If realized, the $44.0 million target would represent more than 55% sequential growth compared to the $28.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, it would mark over 100% year-over-year growth from the $21.1 million generated in Q2 2025.

What is Driving GRRR Stock’s Future Outlook?

Management credits this bullish outlook to the successful execution of active customer contracts and the firm’s proven ability to convert signed commercial commitments into recognized revenue.

Looking ahead, Gorilla Technology noted that it hopes to be in a position to provide further updates to its full-year 2026 guidance when it officially reports its Q2 and first-half financial results.

Critical Moving Averages Levels for GRRR to Watch

From a trend perspective, GRRR is extended above its major moving averages—about 7% above the 20-day SMA ($17.73), 20% above the 50-day SMA ($15.78), and more than 30% above the 200-day SMA ($14.41). That "stacked" look is typically bullish, and it’s reinforced by the golden cross that printed in June (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA).

Momentum is the main nuance: MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means the trend is still up, but the pace of gains is slowing and pullbacks can get sharper.

Key Resistance : $22.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting between the current price and the $24.88 52-week high zone

: $22.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting between the current price and the $24.88 52-week high zone Key Support: $15.50 — a prior buyer-defense area that also sits near the 50-day SMA/EMA region ($15.78–$15.90), making it a key "trend line in the sand"

What Does Gorilla Technology Group Do?

Gorilla Technology Group is engaged in providing information, software, and data processing services, with products spanning video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, edge AI data analytics, and operational technology (OT) security solutions. It operates across video IoT and security convergence and other segments, aiming to improve urban operations, security, and digital transformation.

In practice, the company’s pitch is about combining AI, deep learning, and edge computing for use cases like intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, post-event analytics, cybersecurity, and network intelligence. For traders, that places the stock in the "AI + security" theme basket, which can amplify moves when the Technology sector is in favor.

GRRR Stock Price Movement on Monday

GRRR Stock Price Activity: Gorilla Tech Gr shares were up 8.58% at $18.98 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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