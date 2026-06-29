What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are rallying Monday and there are multiple potential drivers. Here’s what you need to know.

Tesla stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling TSLA momentum?

What’s Moving TSLA

Analyst commentary is adding fuel ahead of Tesla’s delivery numbers later this week. JPMorgan has argued Tesla is being deliberate rather than lagging on robotaxis, saying software readiness matters more than fleet size right now and highlighting continued gains in FSD performance.

Safety Probe Closure

U.S. safety regulators also closed their investigation into power steering loss in about 376,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from the 2023 model year. The probe ended after Tesla’s recall and over-the-air fix, removing a possible overhang that had been hanging over the name, Reuters stated.

That kind of regulatory cleanup does not always create a huge move by itself, but it can help sentiment when the stock already has other bullish catalysts in play. In a market trading on narratives, fewer headline risks can matter.

Critical Levels To Watch For TSLA Stock

Tesla has pushed back above several short term trend markers, including the 20‑day simple moving average at $400.21, the 50‑day at $405.17, and the 100‑day at $397.80. Even with that improvement, the stock still sits 2.2% under the 200‑day simple moving average at $418.27. That combination usually signals a recovery phase inside a broader repair process rather than a fully established long term uptrend.

Momentum is best captured through RSI, which is currently at 52.94. This level is neutral and fits a stock that is trying to rebuild direction after a volatile stretch. RSI helps identify whether buying or selling pressure has become excessive, and in this case it shows that TSLA is not stretched despite Monday’s strength.

The larger technical obstacle remains the death cross that appeared in April, when the 50‑day simple moving average slipped below the 200‑day. That pattern often keeps longer term sellers active during rallies. The April swing low and the May swing high also show that TSLA has been trading inside a wide consolidation zone rather than trending cleanly.

Key Resistance: $453.00 — A nearby round number and pivot area where rebounds have stalled before, and where sellers may try to slow momentum as the stock approaches the 52‑week high region.

— A nearby round number and pivot area where rebounds have stalled before, and where sellers may try to slow momentum as the stock approaches the 52‑week high region. Key Support: $393.50 — A close support zone near the 100‑day simple moving average where buyers have recently stepped in to defend the trend.

TSLA Shares Are Soaring

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 7.95% at $409.91 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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