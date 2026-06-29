Why Applied Materials Shares Are Surging Monday

Applied Materials shares are testing new highs. Why are AMAT shares at highs?

What Is Driving Applied Materials’ Stock Surge?

Keybanc raised its price target on Applied Materials to $750 from $550 while keeping an Overweight rating, helping reinforce the bullish tone around semiconductor equipment names. Additionally, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Applied Materials with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $650 to $850.

Applied Materials is also riding a tape where semis are rebounding after last week’s broader market sell-off. That index-level push matters for AMAT because systematic buyers often add exposure to semiconductor equipment when the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is leading.

Critical Technical Levels for AMAT Stock

The stock is extended above its trend gauges, trading 25% above the 20-day SMA ($559.28) and 110.6% above the 200-day SMA ($332.03), which is classic late-stage momentum behavior rather than an early breakout. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in July 2025), keeping the longer-term trend firmly pointed up.

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens here: at 70.55, it’s in overbought territory, which tells you the move is getting stretched and more prone to sharp pullbacks or sideways digestion even if the primary trend stays bullish. A practical way to frame risk is that the stock is pressing toward its 52-week high ($669.22), so follow-through matters—otherwise, "overbought" can quickly turn into a fast mean-reversion move.

Key Resistance : $669.22 — the 52-week high zone from June, where breakouts often need multiple attempts

: $669.22 — the 52-week high zone from June, where breakouts often need multiple attempts Key Support: $559.28 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first "buy-the-dip" area in strong uptrends

What Is Applied Materials and Its Market Position?

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world, with tools that touch nearly every part of the wafer-fab equipment stack. It’s especially strong in deposition—equipment used to layer new materials onto semiconductor wafers—which is a core step in making more advanced chips.

The company is also more exposed to general-purpose logic chips built at integrated device manufacturers and foundries, and it counts major chipmakers like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung as customers. That matters for Monday’s move because when analysts lift targets on a bellwether equipment name, traders often treat it as a read-through on the durability of chip capex expectations.

AMAT Earnings Preview and Analyst Ratings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.38 (Up from $2.48 YoY)

: $3.38 (Up from $2.48 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.00 Billion (Up from $7.30 Billion YoY)

: $9.00 Billion (Up from $7.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 59.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $592.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $850.00) (June 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $850.00) (June 29) Keybanc : Overweight (Raises Target to $750.00) (June 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $750.00) (June 29) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $740.00) (June 26)

Growth of $1,000 Investment in AMAT Over 5 Years

A $1,000 investment in Applied Materials on June 29, 2021, would have grown to $4,981 by June 29, 2026, a 398.1% total return over the five-year period, with dividends not reinvested. The stake swung between $530 and more than $4,000 along the way.

After starting on June 29, 2021, the position sank to its period low on October 17, 2022, before recovering to $1,027 by June 29, 2023. It reached $1,690 on July 1, 2024, slipped to $1,303 on June 30, 2025, and then surged into the end of the window. The maximum drawdown over the stretch was -55.4%.

On an annualized basis, Applied Materials Inc returned 37.9%, ahead of the S&P 500’s 11.6% annualized return and the Nasdaq 100’s 15.4% annualized return over the same period. Among close peers listed, Lam Research Corp was the nearest comparator, with a 44.8% annualized return.

Applied Materials has a market capitalization of about $553.3 billion. The stock’s current P/E is 59.0, and its current dividend yield is 0.34%.

Applied Materials Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Applied Materials, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Applied Materials’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with high-quality characteristics, but a clearly premium valuation. For longer-term investors, the setup favors trend-following with disciplined pullback entries rather than chasing strength near resistance.

AMAT Stock Price Movement on Monday

AMAT Stock Price Activity: Applied Materials shares were up 11.56% at $699.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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