What's Going On With Nebius Group Stock Monday?

The Nasdaq gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.59%.

The stock has remained one of the market’s strongest performers over the past year, gaining more than 367%. That performance has kept Nebius firmly on investors’ watchlists as a momentum-driven artificial intelligence infrastructure play.

Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Boosts Visibility

Nebius officially joined the Nasdaq-100 Index on June 22 as part of Nasdaq’s quarterly index reconstitution. The change took effect before the market opened last Monday.

Index inclusion typically increases demand from exchange-traded funds and other passive investment vehicles that track the benchmark. It can also improve the company’s visibility among institutional investors.

Nebius Maintains Strong Technical Trend

Nebius continues to trade above all major moving averages, reinforcing its longer-term uptrend. The stock remains about 3% above its 20-day simple moving average, 23% above its 50-day average, 62% above its 100-day average and nearly 98% above its 200-day average.

Momentum indicators, however, suggest the rally has slowed. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remains below its signal line, indicating bullish momentum has weakened even though the broader trend remains positive.

The stock also maintains a bullish moving-average structure, with the 20-day average above the 50-day average and the 50-day average above the 200-day average. Technical traders often view this alignment as confirmation that the longer-term trend remains intact.

The next resistance level sits near $279, ahead of the 52-week high of $299.86.

Analyst Consensus And Recent Actions

The stock currently carries a consensus Buy rating. Recent analyst actions include Bank of America Securities raising its price forecast to $280 on June 8, BNP Paribas initiating coverage with a Neutral rating and a $255 price forecast on June 2, and DA Davidson maintaining a Neutral rating with a $250 price forecast on May 18.

Benzinga Edge assigns Nebius a Momentum score of 98.82, reflecting strong relative strength, while its Value score of 3.47 suggests investors continue to pay a premium for the company’s growth prospects.

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 7.92% at $259.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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