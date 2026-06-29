Rivian Stock Is Climbing Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Rivian Automotive shares are climbing with conviction. Why are RIVN shares rallying?

What Is Driving Rivian’s Stock Surge?

The latest push higher follows upbeat EV commentary from British motoring journalist James May, who said he’d pick Rivian’s R1T over Tesla’s Cybertruck, calling out the R1T’s interior styling, overall design "mood," and its "gear tunnel" storage feature. He also noted the R1T would hold "roughly half as much" luggage as the Cybertruck, and that the reviewed vehicle was supplied by Rivian rather than purchased.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also recently argued Americans aren’t “anti-EV” but simply lack options, noting Tesla’s Model 3 and Y comprise roughly 50% of U.S. EV sales. To compete, Rivian this month launched deliveries of its highly anticipated R2 SUV; its Performance model starts at $57,990, slightly undercutting a comparable Model Y ($58,880).

Rivian will expand the R2 lineup with Premium ($53,990) and standard ($48,490) versions in 2026 and 2027. The company projects 62,000 to 67,000 total deliveries for 2026, aiming for an annual production capacity of 300,000 units by 2028.

RIVN: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Rivian is trading above its key moving averages, which keeps the longer-term repair intact: it’s about 3.3% above the 20-day SMA ($16.19) and roughly 6%–8% above the 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs ($15.56, $15.48, and $15.73). That said, the "death cross" from May (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a longer-term headwind until the 50-day can reclaim the 200-day and hold.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can re-accelerate. RSI is no longer in the "stretched" zone after June’s overbought signal, which fits the idea that the stock may need consolidation even after sharp up-days.

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall before the stock revisits higher pivot zones

: $18.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall before the stock revisits higher pivot zones Key Support: $14.50 — a nearby pivot level that sits below the current price and can act as an immediate line in the sand

What Is Rivian Automotive and Its Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. Total deliveries were over 42,000 in 2025, and the company plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026.

Beyond vehicles, Rivian develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, and it’s also building autonomous driving software intended for its vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network. That mix matters for days like Monday, because positive product talk (like the R1T vs. Cybertruck comparison) can quickly feed into sentiment around brand strength and future demand.

RIVN Stock Price Movement Today

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 6.53% at $16.65 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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