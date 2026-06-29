Velo3D Stock Is Gaining Today: What's Going On?

Velo3D stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is VELO stock up today?

The change became effective when markets opened on Monday as part of the 2026 Russell index reshuffle.

The reconstitution process evaluates up to 4,000 U.S. companies based on market capitalization as of April 30, determining which stocks enter the major benchmarks. By joining the Russell 3000, Velo3D is also placed into either the Russell 1000 or Russell 2000, along with the corresponding growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell assigns these placements using objective market cap rankings and style criteria.

CEO Arun Jeldi described the index additions as a significant step for the company, highlighting progress in improving operations, advancing its metal additive manufacturing capabilities and increasing shareholder value. He noted that being part of these widely tracked indexes expands the company’s reach within the investment community.

Russell indexes serve as core tools for institutional investors and index fund managers. As of the end of May 2026, roughly $12.2 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. index family.

Critical Levels To Watch For VELO

Velo3D’s broader trend remains constructive, with the stock holding 18% above its 100-day simple moving average at $15.16 and 50.5% above its 200-day simple moving average at $11.88. The golden cross that appeared in January is still intact, keeping the longer-term structure pointed higher. Short-term action is more uneven, as shares sit 17% under the 20-day simple moving average at $21.54 and 4.7% below the 50-day simple moving average at $18.76.

RSI provides the clearest read on momentum at 45.52, a neutral level that shows the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This suggests momentum is resetting rather than stretched, with the market still sorting out direction after the April low and the June peak.

Key levels are tight given how price is positioned around the moving averages:

Key Resistance: $18.00 — A round number zone just under the 50-day simple moving average at $18.76 where rebounds often slow.

— A round number zone just under the 50-day simple moving average at $18.76 where rebounds often slow. Key Support: $15.00 — A nearby floor that aligns with the 100-day simple moving average at $15.16, an area where dip buyers commonly step in to defend trend.

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $26.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Initiated with Buy (Target $33.00) (June 25)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $33.00) (June 25) Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (May 13)

VELO Shares Are Flying

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 9.13% at $18.17 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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