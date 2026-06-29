What's Going On With Palo Alto Networks Stock Monday?

Investor sentiment also gained a boost from an expanded strategic security collaboration. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.88% Monday, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.31%.

Expanded Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration integrates Palo Alto Networks’ virtual patching capability with Project Lightwell. The initiative aims to address software vulnerabilities across open-source software, commercial applications, operational technology and healthcare systems.

Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks, noted that AI has changed the threat landscape. “AI has compressed the window between vulnerability discovery and exploit from weeks to minutes,” Arora said.

“Traditional patching cannot keep pace. By collaborating with IBM and Red Hat, we are shifting the advantage back to defenders.”

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, said the partnership extends security from the source code directly to the network front lines.

Financial Momentum And Outlook

The stock surge follows Palo Alto Networks’ June 2 financial report. The company posted third-quarter revenue of approximately $3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.94 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, topping estimates of 80 cents per share. For the full year, Palo Alto Networks raised its revenue outlook to a range of $11.42 billion to $11.43 billion.

Analyst Consensus And Recent Actions

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $324.13.

Recent analyst actions include Citigroup raising its price forecast to $340, UBS increasing its forecast to $300 while maintaining a Neutral rating, and Mizuho lifting its price forecast to $305 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

PANW Technical Levels To Watch This Week

PANW is in a strong longer-term uptrend, up about 60% over the past 12 months, and it’s now trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock is also stretched versus trend, sitting 14.8% above the 20-day SMA and 64.3% above the 200-day SMA, which often raises the odds of consolidation even if the primary trend stays intact.

Momentum is the key near-term story: RSI is 76.92.

The trend structure still favors bulls: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps the intermediate trend pointed higher.

From a timing perspective, RSI first pushed into overbought territory in June, aligning with the recent swing high and the prior 52-week high reached in June.

Key Resistance : $328.42 — the current breakout area after clearing the prior 52-week high ($306.24), where traders often watch for follow-through vs. a quick fade

: $328.42 — the current breakout area after clearing the prior 52-week high ($306.24), where traders often watch for follow-through vs. a quick fade Key Support: $285.01 — near the 20-day SMA, a logical first pullback zone if momentum cools

PANW Price Action: Palo Alto Networks shares were up 8.45% at $329.90 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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