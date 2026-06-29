Charter Communications Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

Charter Communications stock is surging to new heights today. Why are CHTR shares rallying?

SpaceX Partnership Talks Fuel Strong Move

Bloomberg reported Friday that Charter and SpaceX engaged in executive level talks about working together on a consumer mobile phone product, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report said Charter, the largest home internet provider in the U.S., could route portions of SpaceX’s mobile phone traffic through its ground-based internet network, similar to how Charter supports Spectrum Mobile through infrastructure rental agreements with T-Mobile and Verizon.

A potential deal would support SpaceX’s goal of offering mobile service directly to consumers. SpaceX currently provides Starlink Mobile as a $10 a month add-on through T-Mobile, allowing text messaging and internet-based calling in remote areas. SpaceX has already taken steps toward that plan, including winning mobile spectrum rights in the AWS-3 band at a recent FCC auction and purchasing mobile spectrum rights from EchoStar last year.

Critical Levels To Watch For CHTR Stock

Charter’s sharp Monday rally has not changed the broader trend, as the stock remains about 28% under the 200-day simple moving average at $207.77 and roughly 22% below the 100-day simple moving average at $190.35. Price is also still beneath the 50-day simple moving average at $155.33, and the 50-day continues to sit below the 200-day, a death cross that formed in August 2025 and signals that larger rallies can meet resistance overhead.

Short-term action looks more constructive because the rebound has pushed price back above the 20-day simple moving average at $135.42, showing that the latest downswing is easing. MACD offers the clearest momentum read, with MACD above its signal line and the histogram positive, which points to improving buying pressure even though the overall trend has not fully shifted.

Key Resistance: $150.50 — A nearby pivot zone where rebounds often slow, sitting just above current price and near a round number.

— A nearby pivot zone where rebounds often slow, sitting just above current price and near a round number. Key Support: $136.50 — A recent demand area that lines up with the 20-day moving average region that helped stabilize the latest bounce.

CHTR Shares Are Booming

CHTR Price Action: Charter shares were up 12.08% at $149.78 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock hit a high of $168.11 on Monday before pulling back.

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