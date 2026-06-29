Revised Acquisition Proposal Details For PetMed Express

SilverCape, a Singapore-based single-family office and activist investor that owns about 12% of PetMed Express, released an open letter to the company’s board of directors.

The revised proposal outlines a cash acquisition of all outstanding shares of common stock for $3 per share with no financing contingency.

The offer represents an approximate 70% premium over the company’s previous closing share price of $1.76 on Friday.

Financial Performance And Going Concern

The revised bid follows an original $4 per share cash proposal made by SilverCape on December 11.

In the open letter, SilverCape Managing Director Peter Kennedy cited a “material deterioration of the business,” noting that PetMed’s cash position decreased from $54.7 million to $21.4 million in the last fiscal year.

SilverCape referenced PetMed’s latest 10-K filing from June 2, which stated that the company’s “financial condition may currently and in the future raise substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern.”

Board Governance And Leadership Critiques

The letter criticized the board led by Chair and Interim CEO Leslie C.G. Campbell, highlighting an alarming pattern of leadership instability, including the departure of two CEOs and CFOs within two years.

SilverCape noted that the executive officer and board share ownership stands at just 2% according to the latest proxy statement, dropping below 1% when excluding the former CEO’s shares.

SilverCape accused PetMed’s board of overseeing a “stunning destruction” of shareholder value, pointing to the stock’s decline from $32.30 in July 2021 to $1.76 on June 26, 2026. The activist investor said deteriorating operations and poor governance make a sale of the company the best option for shareholders.

Demands For Strategic Alternatives

SilverCape called on the board to engage in good-faith negotiations or run a structured, independent process to evaluate third-party options.

Kennedy stated, “SilverCape’s Proposal is the only credible option in front of stockholders that can end the ongoing destruction of value and provide them with cash for their stock.”

PetMed Express Price Action

PETS Price Action: PetMed Express shares were up 11.08% at $1.95 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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