Bloom Energy Stock Is Climbing Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Bloom Energy stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is BE stock surging?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Stock Today?

Additionally, FuelCell Energy’s 19% jump to $28.58 after a $49 million Export-Import Bank financing approval provides a benchmark for Bloom because both trade as fuel-cell-adjacent electrification plays that can see sympathy bids when capital-access headlines hit the space.

Bloom Energy Stock: Key Levels To Watch

The longer-term trend still points higher after a 12-month gain of 1034.45%, but the stock is now in a digestion phase: it’s trading 4.3% below the 20-day SMA ($283.55) and 1.3% below the 50-day SMA ($274.92), while staying 26.3% above the 100-day SMA ($214.80) and 67.9% above the 200-day SMA ($161.53). That "above the long-term, below the short-term" setup often acts like a tug-of-war between dip buyers and profit-takers.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now at 47.54, which is neutral and fits a consolidation tape rather than a stretched, one-way move. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has gotten overheated; near 50 usually signals a more balanced market.

Trend structure remains constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, which is the kind of bullish alignment that can support buy-the-dip behavior if support holds. On the timeline, the chart logged a swing low in April and a swing high (and 52-week high) in June, so the current action reads like a pullback after a sharp run.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, and it sits above the current price near the short-term moving-average zone

: $303.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, and it sits above the current price near the short-term moving-average zone Key Support: $249.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a break would imply a deeper retracement from the June peak

What Does Bloom Energy Do?

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.

That business model makes the stock especially sensitive to equipment and materials costs, which is why tariff details around steel and aluminum derivatives can matter for sentiment even when the broader market is risk-on. Bloom sells its systems in the United States and internationally, so sourcing rules and import lanes can also shape how investors think about margins and delivery economics.

Bloom Energy Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 35 cents (Up from 10 cents YoY)

: 35 cents (Up from 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: 81 cents Billion (Up from 40 cents Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $231.65. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23) Bernstein : Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17)

: Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $254.00) (May 12)

Bloom Energy Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 99.65) — The stock is still screening as a market leader despite the recent consolidation.

: Bullish (Score: 99.65) — The stock is still screening as a market leader despite the recent consolidation. Value : Weak (Score: 0.77) — The market is pricing in a lot of future execution, leaving less room for disappointment.

: Weak (Score: 0.77) — The market is pricing in a lot of future execution, leaving less room for disappointment. Growth: Bullish (Score: 98.56) — Expectations and positioning continue to reflect a growth-forward narrative.

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—very strong momentum and growth paired with a very weak value profile. For longer-term investors, that usually means the trend can stay intact, but pullbacks can get sharp if expectations cool or the macro backdrop turns.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Movement Today

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 5.67% at $266.37 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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