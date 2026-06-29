Why Is ServiceNow Stock Rising On Monday?

Joint Cybersecurity Expansion

The joint offering consists of two primary components: managed security services built on the ServiceNow AI Platform and an Accenture AI-powered automation solution.

The companies stated that the initiative aims to eliminate the cost and complexity barriers that typically block enterprise risk modernization when migrating off legacy cybersecurity platforms.

Rising Data Breach Costs

The partnership comes as data breach costs in the U.S. reached an all-time high of $10.22 million per incident in 2025, representing a 9% increase year over year, according to the announcement details.

The companies noted that artificial intelligence has compressed the timeline between vulnerability discovery and exploitation from months to hours.

Leadership Statements On AI Focus

"The future of cybersecurity will be driven by autonomous operations powered by AI," said Lou Fiorello, group vice president and general manager of Security and Risk products at ServiceNow.

Rex Thexton, global chief technology officer at Accenture Cybersecurity, added, "By combining Accenture’s deep cybersecurity expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we are helping organizations modernize security operations, strengthen resilience, and turn cybersecurity into a driver of business confidence and agility."

Modular Platform Capabilities

The services include unified integrated risk management, operational technology (OT) risk management and proactive compliance monitoring.

Security teams will utilize AI agents to monitor vendors and automate responses to regulatory changes on a single platform.

NOW Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

From a trend perspective, NOW is still working through longer-term damage: it’s down 50.58% over the past 12 months and remains 24.3% below its 200-day SMA ($134.11), which keeps the bigger-picture trend cautious. At the same time, the stock is 1.6% above its 50-day SMA ($99.88).

Momentum is best framed by RSI, which sits at 50.32—basically neutral—suggesting the stock isn’t stretched.

The near-term map is defined by a tug-of-war between shorter and longer averages: the 20-day SMA ($105.69) is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish crossover), but the 50-day remains below the 200-day (the death cross that formed in August 2025). That mix often produces choppy rallies that need follow-through to turn into a sustained trend.

Key Resistance : $111 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $111 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $85.50 — a prior demand zone that sits above the 52-week low area ($81.24)

NOW Price Action: ServiceNow shares were up 4.68% at $102.94 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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