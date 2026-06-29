Redwire Stock Rises Despite Fugazi Short Report Flagging Dilution, Cash Burn

Here’s what investors need to know.

Redwire shares are powering higher. Why is RDW stock up today?

Fugazi Revisits Redwire Short Thesis

The latest report follows a June 12 Fugazi update, in which the short seller attacked six publicly traded space names and argued the sector’s premium was built around investors buying space proxies ahead of SpaceX’s public listing.

In that prior report, Fugazi described Redwire as a “rollup machine with governance dysfunction” and flagged its ATM facility, securities litigation, insider selling and acquisition activity.

The short seller on Monday said Redwire has leaned heavily on equity issuance to fund operations, pointing to more than $1.1 billion of authorized at-the-market offering capacity since November 2025. Fugazi also said common shares outstanding rose from about 67 million at the end of 2024 to nearly 199 million by March 31, 2026.

Short Seller Questions Cash Burn, Controls

The report focused heavily on dilution, cash burn and internal controls. Fugazi said Redwire posted negative operating cash flow of $6.7 million in the first quarter while its cash balance increased because of $63.5 million in net ATM equity proceeds. The firm also cited KPMG’s adverse opinion on Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting for fiscal 2025.

Edge Autonomy Deal Draws Scrutiny

Fugazi also criticized Redwire’s Edge Autonomy acquisition, saying the deal added a defense-drone narrative while creating significant share supply for selling stockholders. The report also questioned the value of Redwire’s recent space greenhouse announcement.

RDW Stock Price Action For Monday Morning

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were up 3.11% at $11.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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