Powder Keg Stocks: 10 Most‑Shorted Names Primed For A Monster Squeeze (CORRECTED)

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to correct the average 14-day volume criterion to above 1 million shares.

Fresh short‑interest data for late June shows a tightly packed group of mid‑ and large‑cap names where bearish positioning has reached extreme territory, setting the stage for violent moves if sentiment flips.

LCID stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

For short sellers, these are high‑conviction trades. For longs, they are potential powder kegs.

The image below shows the top 10 most heavily shorted stocks (market caps above $2 billion, average 14-day volume above 1 million and free floats above 5 million) based on data from Benzinga Pro as of June 29, 2026:

10 Most Shorted Stocks

RH (NYSE:RH) follows closely, with short interest near 56.7% and a triple‑digit share price, giving bears significant exposure to any rebound in high‑end consumer spending or housing‑related demand.

The Takeaway

With short interest this elevated, the group is highly sensitive to any broad improvement in risk appetite or sector‑specific catalysts.

A stronger macro backdrop, easing rates or a string of positive company‑level headlines could flip the trade quickly, turning today’s crowded bearish trades into tomorrow’s forced‑buying stampedes.

For traders tracking potential squeeze setups, these 10 names are the current powder‑keg shortlist.

Photo: Militarist / Shutterstock